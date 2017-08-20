Drag & Drop
No need to code
You can create your own VR space with STYLY's intuitive interface.
There is absolutely NO need to code.
import FROM MOre than 10 platforms
You can import assets from Sketchfab, 3D Warehouse, Unity Asset Store, YouTube, SoundCloud, MAYA, blender, SketchUp and even Google Tilt Brush / Blocks.
experience your space in VR
Dive into your very own VR space using HTC VIVE. Oculus rift, Gear VR and Google Daydream apps are coming soon.
How to Use
Only 2 steps to share your VR space
Get Inspired
Wanna VIEW in VR?
Download VR viewer app for HTC VIVE, Oculus and more.
VIEWER APP FOR
HTC VIVE
VIEWER APP FOR
OCULUS RIFT
Coming soon...
VIEWER APP FOR
gear VR
Coming soon...
VIEWER APP FOR
Google Daydream
Coming soon...
Cool Features
Import your OWN
artwork
You can import your own 3D art work from MAYA, blender and SketchUp. Greet your life-size work or dive into
an environment you created.
Get inspired by
other creators
Get inspiration from our curated gallery,
where we showcase works made by
other creators.
Share your work
with the world
STYLY is cloud-based, so you can share your artwork immediately over the internet without any external applications.
Import video, Music and even books
You can import video, music and files directly or from Youtube or SoundCloud. Enjoy your own private cinema, music house or study room.
